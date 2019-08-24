Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were on another level Friday night.

J.D. Martinez sparked the offense early with a three-run homer in the first inning and the team never looked back. Alex Cora’s squad followed up their solid first inning but putting up another three runs in the second and then tacked on a few more insurance runs throughout the game, including a second three-run homer by Martinez in the sixth inning.

After the game, the Red Sox manager spoke to the media about how the team was able to get the bats going. To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.