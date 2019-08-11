Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics rotation certainly is going to have a much different look this season.

While the hole made by Kyrie Irving will be covered up by the addition of Kemba Walker, the departure of Al Horford may prove to be a trickier spot to fill.

The Celtics did not add one particular player to fill the role that Horford played, instead, the C’s added Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier in hopes to replace Horford’s impact with a rotation of players that also includes returning players Daniel Theis and Robert Williams III.

While Kanter is the key addition to the front court, Brad Stevens will have a couple of different options at the starting five this season, and seems pleased with the “versatility” the Celtics have at the position.

“That center position for us is going to be — each of those guys brings a unique versatility to us,” Stevens said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Talk Podcast,” as transcribed by WEEI.com. “And we’re going to lean on all of them.

“So that will be a fun group because it’s not like maybe we’ve had in the past where you have a guy like Horford, who you play through at the 3-point line so much. And you’ve got to play through other guys in different ways.”

While Horford is not an easy player to replace, it seems the new front court may be more designed to allow Stevens to get creative with rotations.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images