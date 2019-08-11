Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox fans probably could tell you how many home runs J.D. Martinez has (27) and what his batting average is (.310) in 107 games for Boston so far this season.

But the designated hitter doesn’t concern himself too much with those numbers.

It hasn’t been the season the Red Sox envisioned after winning the World Series last October. And while Martinez hasn’t put up the numbers he did last year, he’s still having a heck of a season.

But if you ask him, he doesn’t keep track of those things until the season is over.

“I honestly don’t even know my stats,” Martinez said, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. “I’ll put my hand on the Bible and say that. I know how many home runs I have, but that’s about it. For me, personally, I don’t focus on any of that. I focus on what I can control, and that’s my preparation. That’s how I show up every day, how I study, how I grind out my swing and that’s my main focus.”

The 31-year-old has been on quite the tear of late, including a two-home run night against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. And even though he’s not keeping track of what he’s done, and will continue to do this season, he likely will be able to look back when the season comes to a close and (hopefully) be happy with his individual results.

