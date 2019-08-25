Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brian Johnson will try to get back on track Sunday night when he toes the rubber at Petco Park.

The 28-year-old last took the hill on Aug. 20, where he gave up three earned runs and suffered the loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. Johnson has bounced around this season between the bullpen and starting rotation, but with David Price remaining on the shelf, Johnson has been called on once again to make the start.

