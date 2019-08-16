Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are all about the kids.

Boston rookies Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall spent a sunny Friday afternoon making memories with kids from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H. The group took on all the classics: the log flume, the teacups and the ever-popular Boston Tea Party.

Check out some pics from their epic adventure:

We had so much fun today at @CanobieLakePark with the kids from @mspccboston 🎡🎢 pic.twitter.com/YI2LJZBBSL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 16, 2019

Not pictured: Fall scrunched up in the back row of the log flume ride.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images