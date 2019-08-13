Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans will have the chance to raise a cold one to the defending Super Bowl champions this season.

As the Patriots get set to celebrate their sixth Super Bowl title of the last 20 years, Bud Light announced it once again is releasing limited-edition team cans and aluminum bottles for the 2019 season.

Most of the teams across the NFL are getting the custom cans, including the Patriots, whose recent successes will be well documented on the aluminum. The Patriots can features six stars (one for each Super Bowl win, of course) on one side of the can and a celebratory “Super Bowl LIII champions” script on the other side.

Oh, and don’t forget about the “Let’s go!” at the bottom of the can.

Get ready to see these all across New England bars, living rooms and in the Gillette Stadium parking lot as the 2019 season gets underway next month. The Patriots open their latest title defense on Sept. 8 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images