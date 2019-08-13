Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Mangini, much like New England Patriots fans, has had enough of Rob Parker’s Tom Brady bashing.

Parker never turns down an opportunity to cast doubt on Brady, and he’s been up to his usual nonsense ahead of the Patriots QB’s 20th NFL season. The FOX Sports talking head most recently scoffed at Brady’s hope to play at 45 and predicted the cliff would come for the veteran signal-caller following the upcoming campaign.

Parker was right back at it Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” but Mangini was there to hold his colleague accountable following a faulty argument.

“Can I give you my glasses, cause obviously you haven’t been watching Tom Brady, OK? All of his numbers are down,” Parker told Mangini. “Last year: passer rating, down. Touchdown passes, down. Interceptions, up. Yards per game, down. Completion percentage, down. Yards per pass, down. Did you watch him in the Super Bowl? Did you watch how awful Tom Brady was?”

Mangini replied: “Can we just talk about your hashtag? Hashtag inconsistent Rob Parker. So the last segment we did, you didn’t wanna hear about Dak’s (Prescott) stats. Dak’s stats didn’t matter in relation to Carson Wentz. It was, ‘Do you watch the tape? Who would you want? Who would you take?’ And then inconsistent Rob Parker pivots to, ‘This is down, the stats are down, this is down.’ You know what’s up? Another Super Bowl banner.”

Tough to argue with that.

Parker will be forced to watch that banner go up at Gillette Stadium on Sep. 8 when the Patriots open their season in primetime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

