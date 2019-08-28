Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After defeating the Colorado Rockies 10-6, the Boston Red Sox will look to extend its winning streak as Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old is coming off of a masterful performance in which he threw seven shutout innings and earned the victory over the San Diego Padres. Rodriguez is in the middle of his most consistent campaign and currently is tied for second in the American League with 15 wins.

For more on Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images