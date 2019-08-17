Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriquez will try to extend the Boston Red Sox’s winning streak Saturday night when he takes the hill at Fenway Park.

The 26-year-old last toed the rubber on Aug. 3 where he gave up four earned runs in a losing effort against the New York Yankees. Rodriquez currently leads the Red Sox rotation in wins (13) with his last victory coming Jul. 27 when he threw six strong innings while surrendering a mere three runs.

Following the Sox’s 9-1 victory against the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, NESN’s Adam Pellerin spoke about Saturday’s pitching matchup. To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

