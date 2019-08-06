Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you excited to see Enes Kanter and Kemba Walker together in green, Celtics fans?

Well, so is Kanter.

On Tuesday, the easy-to-like Boston Celtics big man shared an “NBA 2K20” screenshot of himself and Walker wrist-bumping (?) each other on the digital court. Green Teamers, of course, hope it’s a sign of things to come in the real world.

Take a look:

How about those Kemba Walker graphics, though?

In other Celtics-related news, some members of the C’s currently are working out with the USA National Team at World Cup training camp.

Thumbnail photo via NESN.com