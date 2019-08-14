Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was all hands on deck for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Following an outing of 6 2/3 innings in which he allowed five runs (three earned), Chris Sale gave way to Boston’s bullpen, which sent out five pitchers to help pick up a much-needed win over the Cleveland Indians. The contest culminated with a clean 10th inning from Andrew Cashner, who recorded his first career MLB save in the Red Sox’s 7-6 victory.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy broke down the collective outing from the bullpen, which forced a change of plans for the series finale. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images