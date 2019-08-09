Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward now has a sneaker he can call his own.

Anta revealed the design of the Boston Celtics guard’s signature sneaker on Thursday in China. The “Anta GH1” will be released in December, but Celtics fans and sneakerheads now can take a glimpse at Hayward’s first signature shoe with the Chinese sportswear company.

The GH1 will be available in a variety of color schemes, judging from photos Sneakonomist shared on Instagram and sports___alerts showed on Twitter.

Hayward joined forces with Anta last fall on a reported four-year contract. He wore versions of Klay Thompson’s Low KT4 PEs for most of last season, while he and Anta worked on the “Anta GH1” design.

Hayward probably will begin the season in his “Anta GH1” sneakers, and they’ll be released to the public in December.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images