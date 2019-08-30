Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The West Coast air has done wonders for J.D. Martinez.

Martinez has been thriving offensively throughout the Boston Red Sox’s road trip hitting an astonishing .429 over his last five games while clobbering four home runs and driving in 12 runs. After the strong start to the trip, the 32-year-old slugger currently sits fifth in the American League in batting average (.314) as the Sox begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

For more on Martinez’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images