Andrew Luck has shocked the NFL world with his abrupt retirement announcement.

The 2012 No. 1 overall draft pick has battled injuries throughout his career, but his sudden retirement announcement surprised everybody. One person this announcement directly affects is former New England Patriot quarterback Jacoby Brissett who now takes over as starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

Brissett started 15 games in 2017 in place of the injured Luck and has appeared in 20 career games, putting up average numbers.

For more on Brissett’s stats, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.