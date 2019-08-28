Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night.

After mustering up only one run against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Red Sox offense came alive against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night clubbing 10 hits — including three home runs — to come out on top 10-6. The Sox will be in action again Wednesday night when they take on the Rockies again at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field.

After the game, the Red Sox manager spoke to the media about the team’s offensive explosion. To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

