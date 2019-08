Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MLB Players Weekend returns this weekend.

Across the big leagues, players will sport nicknames on the back of their jerseys and this year has got some pretty creative alternate monikers. NESN’s Kacie McDonnell previews the weekend in today’s NISSAN Social Drive.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports