Griffin Holt can not be topped when it comes to cuteness on social media.

Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt had his own bobblehead night on Wednesday and in Thursday’s NISSAN Social Drive, NESN’s Courtney Cox makes a pitch for what the people really want, a Griffin Holt bobblehead night.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports