FOXBORO, Mass. — The two New England Patriots pass-catchers who exited last Thursday’s preseason opener with injuries were absent as the team returned to the practice field.

Neither wide receiver N’Keal Harry nor tight end Matt LaCosse was spotted at Monday’s training camp practice. Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to give an update on either during his pre-practice news conference.

“We’ll just see where everyone is today here,” Belichick said. “We didn’t do much the last couple of days, so we’ll see what they’re able to do today and go from there.”

Tight end Lance Kendricks returned to practice after missing the previous six sessions with an undisclosed injury. He and safety Patrick Chung both sported red non-contact jerseys.

Safety Nate Ebner and cornerback Ken Webster, both of whom opened camp on the physically unable to perform list, practiced for the first time. Running back Rex Burkhead also was back in uniform and participating in full-speed drills after sitting out all three joint practices with the Detroit Lions last week.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (non-football injury list), Demaryius Thomas (PUP) and Cameron Meredith (PUP) attended practice in workout clothes. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (NFI) remained absent.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ross, who’s impressed in camp, did not practice. The reason for his absence was unclear, but the Patriots needed to free up roster spots following their Monday morning trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Eric Saubert (who has yet to make his Patriots practice debut) and the addition of an unidentified offensive lineman who wore No. 74 on Monday.

