Here’s further proof Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast in United States history.
The five-time Olympic medalist made history Sunday night in Kansas City at the United States Gymnastics Championships when she became the first woman to hit a triple-double. She performed the jaw-dropping move — which consists of an in-air triple-twist and double-flip — at the end of her dazzling floor routine.
Biles’ floor routine capped her dominant performance at the two-day meet, which she won with an all-around score of 118.500, almost five points ahead of second-place finisher Sunisa Lee and eight more than Grace McCallum, who came in third place.
In doing so Biles, 22, become the first woman in generations to win six all-around USA Gymnastics Championships.
Biles won four gold medals and one bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It’s easy to see why she’s expected to reign supreme next summer at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
