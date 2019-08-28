Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots could be in some trouble.

Starting center David Andrews was admitted to the hospital with blood clots on his lungs and could miss significant time this season. The 27-year-old may not be the biggest household name, but has been a stalwart in the Patriots offensive line in recent memory helping lead the team to a 48-12 regular season record when he starts, and a 9-2 record in the playoffs.

For more on Andrews, check out the video above for “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.