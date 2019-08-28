The New England Patriots could be in some trouble.
Starting center David Andrews was admitted to the hospital with blood clots on his lungs and could miss significant time this season. The 27-year-old may not be the biggest household name, but has been a stalwart in the Patriots offensive line in recent memory helping lead the team to a 48-12 regular season record when he starts, and a 9-2 record in the playoffs.
