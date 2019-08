Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A lot can change in just 24 hours.

Such was the case for the Boston Red Sox after making easy work of the Los Angeles on Friday with a 16-4 victory before dropping Saturday’s contest 12-4.

The offense couldn’t capitalize on chances while the Angels strung together a seven-run seventh that essentially put the game out of reach.

To see the comparison between Friday and Saturday’s games, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.