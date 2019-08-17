Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello came up big for the Boston Red Sox Friday night.

2019 hasn’t been the best year of the 30-year-old’s career. But Porcello rebounded Friday night, throwing six innings of one-run baseball as Boston defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 at Fenway Park.

Following the victory, manager Alex Cora spoke to the media about Porcello’s performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images