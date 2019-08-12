Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been tough for the Red Sox to fill the fifth starter this season.

Boston has shuffled through some of its pitchers after Nathan Eovaldi underwent elbow surgery in April and returned as a member of the bullpen in July. Andrew Cashner was supposed to fill the hole left in the No. 5 spot, but was moved to the ‘pen Monday after struggling mightily since being acquired by Boston.

Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez have filled in as needed, but have not been able to provide the Sox with that much-needed boost.

To see how the fifth starters have done this season, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images