Eduardo Rodriguez leads the team in wins, but is looking for a better start come Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox southpaw has struggled through the month of August, including his last outing against the Cleveland Indians when he gave up five earned runs on 10 hits.

Rodriguez had a strong month of July and is in search of getting back to that Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles

To see his stats from July and August, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images