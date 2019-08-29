Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez has been on a tear recently.

The 26-year-old southpaw has led the Boston Red Sox pitching rotation this season and is in the middle of his his best stretches of the season. Rodriguez is 2-0 in his last four starts, while compiling a 2.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

He will look to complete the two-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies when he takes the mound on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images