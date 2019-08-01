Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Rick Porcello has is having a bad season.

The 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner is in the midst of the worst season of his career, sitting with a 9-8 record to go along with a 5.74 ERA in 22 starts this season for the Boston Red Sox. Porcello’s frustrations boiled over Wednesday night when he smashed a pair of dugout TVs at Fenway Park.

The right-hander’s struggles underscore the sneaky truth behind Boston’s struggles this year: The rotation is as much to blame as the bullpen.

To hear more about the Porcello and the rest of the rotation’s struggles, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

