The 2019 MLB Players’ Weekend is upon us.

Love it, or hate it, MLB Players’ Weekend gives the athletes the opportunity to showcase their most wild and interesting nicknames on their back while wearing jerseys that are different from the norm.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Sam Travis will be rocking one of the most unique nicknames you’ll see across the league this weekend, in “Dr. Chill.”

Prior to Friday night’s game, the 25-year-old talked about the weekend and what went into his nickname. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images