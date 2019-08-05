It’s not every day the New York Yankees brush aside the Boston Red Sox like this.
Minutes after the Red Sox lost 7-4 to the Yankees on Sunday night, ESPN shared a statistic that will sting most Boston fans. The win completed the Yankees’ four-game sweep of the Red Sox, and such a string of results is exceedingly rare when the rivals face off.
Ouch.
The Los Angeles Angels were the last team to sweep the Red Sox in a four-game set, doing so between July 17 and 20, 2015.
Sunday’s defeat dropped the Red Sox to 14 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East standings and and seven behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images