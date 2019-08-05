Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not every day the New York Yankees brush aside the Boston Red Sox like this.

Minutes after the Red Sox lost 7-4 to the Yankees on Sunday night, ESPN shared a statistic that will sting most Boston fans. The win completed the Yankees’ four-game sweep of the Red Sox, and such a string of results is exceedingly rare when the rivals face off.

The @Yankees completed a 4-game sweep of the Red Sox. It's the 3rd time in the last 30 seasons that the Yankees swept the Red Sox in a series of 4+ games. pic.twitter.com/T0j7SvNelx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 5, 2019

Ouch.

The Los Angeles Angels were the last team to sweep the Red Sox in a four-game set, doing so between July 17 and 20, 2015.

Sunday’s defeat dropped the Red Sox to 14 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East standings and and seven behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images