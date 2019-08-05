Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees made a statement over the weekend in the Bronx.

With the Boston Red Sox already on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, the Yankees further diminished their division rival’s postseason aspirations with a four-game sweep at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox now are 6 1/2 games back of the second American League wild-card spot, while the Bronx Bombers currently own a comfortable eight-game lead (over the Tampa Bay Rays) atop the AL East.

New York has had Boston’s number this season, owning a 12-4 head-to-head record as the home stretch nears. The Yankees have every right feel good about themselves at this stage in the game, and their postgame clubhouse music selection might have reflected as much following Sunday’s win.

“Inside the Yankees clubhouse, their postgame celebration song was “More Than a Feeling,” an out-of-the-ordinary selection,” The Athletic’s Chad Jennings writes. “It’s surely no coincidence the song is by the band Boston.”

The Yankees’ attempts to troll the Red Sox came back to bite them last season. “Do Damage” became one of Boston’s rallying cries, and the Red Sox blasted “New York, New York” in the visitors’ clubhouse last October after they eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs. But given the way the 2019 campaign has unfolded, New York likely won’t have to worry about history repeating itself.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet for one last series this season when they square off for four in early September at Fenway Park. New York very well could be putting the finishing touches on a division crown at that point. It’s anyone’s guess what Boston’s status will be this time next month, but given the way things are trending, it might be out of contention.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images