Although the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has struggled at times this season, Brandon Workman has remained one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.

Entering Friday night’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, Workman currently sits atop Major League Baseball bullpen rankings in wins (9), opponent’s batting average (.126), opponent’s slugging percentage (.181) and opponent’s OPS (.439) while making 56 appearances.

Prior to Friday game, NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley discussed Workman’s season. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

