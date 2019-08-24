Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez has been on another level throughout the month of August.

The 32-year-old slugger has hit an astonishing .398 in 29 games since Jul. 22, while slugging 11 home runs to go along with eight doubles and 34 RBIs. Martinez enters Saturday night’s contest at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres on the heels of a career performance Friday night where he clobbered two three-run homers and drove in a career-high seven runs.

Before Saturday night’s game, NESN’s Jim Rice, Lenny DiNardo and Tom Caron broke down Martinez’s recent play. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images