Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts left Tuesday night’s contest with a left foot injury.

The right fielder started the contest off with a bang smashing his 29th home run of the season in the second inning, but was forced to leave the game not much later after apparently hitting his toe on the wall. Betts will not play in Wednesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers, but could potentially be available Thursday.

After the game, manager Alex Cora gave an update on Betts’ injury. To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images