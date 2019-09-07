Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The birthday boy struck Friday night at Fenway Park.

Mitch Moreland smacked a three-run shot down the right field line on his 34th birthday, extending the Boston Red Sox’s lead over the New York Yankees, and they never looked back. It was the first basemen’s 15th dinger of the season, and first since Aug. 9.

After the game, Alex Cora spoke to reporters about Moreland’s big hit. To hear what Boston’s manager had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images