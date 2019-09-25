Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The American League wild card race is intense.

The regular season comes to an end next week, and the Oakland Athletics currently hold the top spot with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently are only a 1/2 game in front of the Cleveland Indians. With such a minuscule difference amongst the top three teams, there’s no telling who actually will take the two postseason spots.

For more on the wild card race, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images