Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All of the talk surrounding Josh Allen heading in the 2018 NFL Draft was centered around his generational arm talent.

Allen can throw the deep ball with the best of them, but we’ve quickly come to realize there’s much, much more to the Bills quarterback’s game.

The young signal-caller has proven to be just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. Allen paced Buffalo last season with eight rushing touchdowns and has two scores on the ground through three games in 2019. The Patriots know they’ll have their hands full with Allen, who garnered awfully high praise from New England’s coaching staff Wednesday.

“Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Josh Allen is like a running back out there,” NFL Network’s Michael Giardi said. “Another defensive assistant, Jerod Mayo, who was in the league for a long time, said Allen reminds him of Michael Vick running around out there minus the 4.3 speed.”

One of the Patriots’ most recent transactions appeared to be made in preparation for Allen. New England on Wednesday signed tight end Jason Vander Laan, who was a star dual-threat quarterback while playing collegiate ball at Division II Ferris State. Vander Laan boasts 6-foot-4, 245-pound size, pretty similar to Allen’s 6-foot-5, 238-pound frame.

Kickoff for this battle of AFC East unbeatens at New Era Field is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images