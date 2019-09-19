Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blood pressure was high in the late innings at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Brandon Workman has been one of the best relief pitchers in Major League Baseball this season, but struggled against the Giants on Thursday. The 31-year-old gave up an earned run, two walks and a base hit in the series finale as San Francisco came within one run before escaping with the bases loaded.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about Workman’s performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images