Bruins hockey is back.

Boston played in its first preseason game Monday night against the New Jersey Devils, but fell 4-3 in overtime. Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka tied it at 3-3 in the final minute of regulation, but Jack Hughes proved to be the difference-maker as he netted the game-winning tally for New Jersey.

After the game, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy reflected on the game and what he thought could be improved upon. To hear from the coach, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.