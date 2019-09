Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Krejci left Monday’s preseason game early for the Boston Bruins.

The 33-year-old fell awkwardly in just his second shift of the game and was forced to miss the remainder of the game and was no where to be found during Tuesday’s practice for the B’s.

After practice, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gave a positive update on Krejci’s injury. For more on Krejci, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.