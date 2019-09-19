Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez is having a career year offensively.

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2019 campaign with a large question mark at the catcher position with Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart all battling for the position. Although their was a logjam behind the plate, the 29-year-old excelled and overtook the competition and has been a completely different player ever since.

After hitting a mere three home runs and driving in 16 RBIs over 80 games in 2018, the backstop has responded to the tune of career-highs in home runs (21), RBIs (66), runs (60), doubles (26) and games played (129).

For more on the Red Sox catcher, check out “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images