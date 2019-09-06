Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Antonio Brown potentially be on the move?

The star wide receiver reportedly will be suspended by the Raiders after an altercation with Oakland’s general manager over fines from missing mandatory team events. After reports surfaced of the 31-year-old’s displeasure, it got people wondering whether or not he will ever suit up for the Raiders, and if not, could he potentially be on the New England Patriots’ radar?

NESN’s Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed and former Patriots tight end Matt Chatham discussed the possibility of Brown joining New England on Thursday night. To hear what they had to say, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.