Although Dave Dombrowski will no longer oversee the Boston Red Sox’s baseball operations, his impact will be felt for years to come.

Throughout his five-year run at the helm for Boston he has made many notable moves and helped create the core group for the team. Some of his biggest moves while with the Red Sox include trading and signing pitcher Chris Sale to a long-term contract, signing outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez, signing pitcher David Price and signing then deciding to not re-sign Craig Kimbrel.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images