After missing most of August due to a cyst in his wrist, David Price will return to the hill Sunday afternoon as the Boston Red Sox continue to attempt to claw their way back into playoff contention.

The 34-year-old last toed the rubber in a losing effort on Aug. 4 against the New York Yankees throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs. After a very solid start to the season, Price was struggling before coming down with the injury losing three of his last four starts.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images