Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox fans gathered at Fenway Park on Monday night to watch Eduardo Rodriguez attempt to get the Sox back in the win column against the New York Yankees, including these two super fans.

But here’s the question — which fan is the 10th player?

Check out the results of tonight’s Dunkin’ poll below.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images