Eduardo Rodriguez may not have gotten his 20th win of the season in the Boston Red Sox’s final game of 2019, but he still had plenty more to be proud of.

The southpaw closed out the campaign with a 19-6 record and 3.81 ERA. The 19 wins were the most Rodriguez has had in his career while his ERA was the lowest it’s been.

On top of that, Rodriguez threw a career-high 203 1/3 innings and struck out 213 batters in his 34 starts. And the lefty is ready for 2020 so he can do it all again. He took to Instagram late Monday night to thank his teammates for a strong final game and God for a healthy season.

Rodriguez also is confident that won’t be the one and only time he’ll throw 200 innings.

“2019 in the book!!! Thanks god and all my teammates for that last game of the season that’s how you know how much they care about you love you all 👊👊👊 thanks god for healthy season for finally get to 200 inning for the first time and not the last 😉😉 now time to get off and get ready for 2020 season can’t wait #redsoxnation⚾️,” he captioned the two photos.

It certainly will be interesting to see how Rodriguez builds off this season and see how he can even further improve for 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images