Rafael Devers made history plenty of times during the 2019 Boston Red Sox season.

And while the year certainly didn’t go the way the team and fans had hoped, the third baseman consistently provided a bright spot. Devers amassed a .311 batting average, 32 home runs, 129 runs and 115 RBIs. He also notched his 200th hit in Boston’s final game of the season against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Devers accomplished a lot of feats before turning 23, and put himself in with some pretty elite company with his 2019 numbers. But just how rare were his 201 hits, 54 doubles and 32 home runs he collected on the season?

Take a look:

#RedSox Rafael Devers is the first third basemen in baseball history to have at least 200 hits, 50 doubles, and 30 home runs in a season. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) September 30, 2019

Yeah, that’s pretty amazing.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images