Eduardo Rodriguez was very solid during the month of August.
Rodriguez recorded a 3.41 ERA in 37 innings pitched, allowing 14 earned runs over six starts throughout the month. The left-hander enters Wednesday night’s contest one win behind the Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander and New York Yankees starter Domingo Germàn for the American League lead in wins (17).
The 26-year-old will square off against Jose Berrios Wednesday, who has been impressive for the Minnesota Twins this season. Berrios enters the matchup sporting an 11-7 record with a 3.57 ERA.
For more on Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images