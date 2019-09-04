Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez was very solid during the month of August.

Rodriguez recorded a 3.41 ERA in 37 innings pitched, allowing 14 earned runs over six starts throughout the month. The left-hander enters Wednesday night’s contest one win behind the Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander and New York Yankees starter Domingo Germàn for the American League lead in wins (17).

The 26-year-old will square off against Jose Berrios Wednesday, who has been impressive for the Minnesota Twins this season. Berrios enters the matchup sporting an 11-7 record with a 3.57 ERA.

For more on Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images