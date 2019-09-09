Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Eduardo Rodriguez picked up his team-leading 17th win for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 4, he put himself atop Major League Baseball.

The win at the time tied him for most wins in all of baseball with Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander and New York Yankees’ Domingo German. Since then, however, Verlander has reclaimed the lead with 18, but Rodriguez has a chance to tie him again when he takes the mound against the Yankees on Monday night.

To see the MLB leaders, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images