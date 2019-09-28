Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill Sunday afternoon with history on the line.

The 26-year-old enters Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles sporting a 19-6 record and is one win away from becoming just the fifth left-handed pitcher in Boston Red Sox history to record 20 wins in a season.

Rodriguez currently is riding a two-game winning streak, although he didn’t look like himself in his last appearance. The left-hander earned a win in his last outing on Sept. 24 against the Texas Rangers in which he allowed seven earned runs and struck out six Rangers over five innings pitched.

For more on Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Final,” presented Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images