Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound as the Boston Red Sox look to take the series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old last pitched Sept. 14 in a 2-1 win against Philadelphia when he struck out 12 Phillies and surrendered just one earned run over 6 2/3 innings en route to a no-decision.

Rodriguez will be opposed by the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner as the Red Sox look to get back in the win column. Bumgarner enters Sunday afternoon’s contest with a 9-8 record and 3.73 ERA.

For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images