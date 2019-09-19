Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound as the Boston Red Sox look to take the series finale against the San Francisco Giants.
The 26-year-old last pitched Sept. 14 in a 2-1 win against Philadelphia when he struck out 12 Phillies and surrendered just one earned run over 6 2/3 innings en route to a no-decision.
Rodriguez will be opposed by the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner as the Red Sox look to get back in the win column. Bumgarner enters Sunday afternoon’s contest with a 9-8 record and 3.73 ERA.
For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images