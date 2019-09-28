Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s shaping up to be a rather pivotal offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

A number of decisions face the organization that could shape the franchise for the near future. Boston first is tasked with finding a replacement for Dave Dombrowski, who the team parted ways with earlier in September for a difference in ideologies dating back to last offseason.

Whoever the Red Sox task to replace Dombrowski will have one heck of a job in front of them, though team chairman Tom Werner says the search process still is in its infancy.

But a number of questions await the to-be-determined general manager. Ownership made two things clear on Friday when they spoke with media at Fenway Park. 1. They plan to cut payroll. 2. Next season will not be a bridge year.

Henry says Red Sox need to get under luxury tax threshold in 2020. ‘We’ve known that for a while. … We’ve known for some time that we need to reset (the penalty structure).’ But Werner says it won’t be a ‘bridge year.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 27, 2019

Werner says offense this year ‘was quite strong … It’s no secret that hopefully we’ll upgrade our pitching’ with both health and additions to bullpen. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 27, 2019

Of course that means a bevy of roster-changing decisions are coming. Werner said the team plans to retain Mookie Betts, who is due to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

J.D. Martinez also can opt out of his contract at the end of this season. Rick Porcello, Mitch Moreland, Steven Pearce and Brock Holt sit as the teams top pending free agents.

So how the team plans to retain Betts (who is set to make something in the ballpark of $300 million) and improve the pitching staff all while cutting payroll certainly is going to be interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images